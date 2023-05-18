Source Behind CBS Exec Les Moonves #MeToo Stories Revealed
SPEAKING OUT
An anonymous source who provided information to The New York Times about an investigation into a CBS executive accused of sexual misconduct revealed their identity on Thursday. Speaking to the Times’ The Daily podcast, Ali Diercks discussed how she was motivated to provide information about an investigation into Les Moonves to the Times at the height of the #MeToo movement. Diercks worked as a lawyer in document review for Covington & Burling—a law firm hired by CBS to conduct an investigation into the conduct of its then-CEO Moonves, who was accused of sexual misconduct including harassment and assault by a dozen women in a 2018 New Yorker article. Information from Diercks led to a Times report about an earlier allegation of sexual assault against Moonves, who resigned from his position in September 2018 but was denied a $120 million severance package after CBS’ investigation found he’d breached his contract. Diercks said she endured “staggering amounts of suffering” as a result of her leaking information to the press, including a suspension of her law license. “I am terrified, absolutely terrified,” she said about identifying herself as the source years later. “Not necessarily that individual people will be upset with me, but I’m very, very, very worried about the law firm continuing to come after me.”