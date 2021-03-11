Evil Dad Who Drowned Kids for Insurance Payout Gets 212 Years in Prison
‘GREEDY AND BRUTAL KILLER’
A father who killed his family and made it look like an accident so he could collect on their life insurance policies has been sentenced to 212 years in federal prison. Ali Elmezayen drove his autistic sons, 13-year-old Elhassan and 8-year-old Abdelkrim, and their mom off a wharf at the Port of Los Angeles in 2015. The boys were strapped in their seats and drowned but his ex-wife, who couldn’t swim, miraculously survived with the help of a fisherman.
Elmezayen repeatedly called the insurance agencies, sometimes pretending to be his ex-wife, to confirm they wouldn’t challenge any claims brought more than two years after the policies were purchased. Then, 12 days after the two-year period expired, he drove his family off the pier and escaped out an open window. He used the insurance money to buy a boat and a house in Egypt. “He is the ultimate phony and a skillful liar…and is nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer,” U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said. “The only regret that the defendant has is that he got caught.” Elmezayen was also ordered to pay back the $260,000 insurance money he collected.