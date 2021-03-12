CHEAT SHEET
Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma Is Still Flying High, Jet Records Reveal
It looks like Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s wings haven’t been completely clipped. The Financial Times reports that while the billionaire has been seen in public just once since he criticized the Chinese government in October, flight records for his private jet show he is on the move. Ma’s speech against state-owned banks last fall sparked a crackdown by the Chinese government on his companies—including the suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion initial public offering—and speculation that his disappearance from public view had a sinister underpinning. But flight details obtained by the FT indicate he continued to travel, albeit with less frequency, after his speech, primarily to Beijing and to Hainan, a tropical island resort.