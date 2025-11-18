‘The Simpsons’ Kills Off Legendary Longtime Character

The latest episode of The Simpsons saw the end of a series mainstay—for the second time. In Sunday night’s episode of the long-running series on Fox, titled “Sashes to Sashes,” Alice Glick, the organist of the First Church of Springfield, died suddenly during a sermon. It’s not the first time the character has bitten the dust, as she was seemingly killed in an attack by a robotic pet during the show’s 22nd season. Following the Robopet incident, Alice had appeared in multiple episodes over the years, both alive and as a ghost. ”In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep she’s dead as a doornail," executive producer Tim Long said in a statement to People. Alice appeared in 35 of the series’ 37 seasons. She was voiced by the late Cloris Leachman before Tress MacNeille took over.