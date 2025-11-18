Obsessed

‘The Simpsons’ Kills Off Legendary Longtime Character

Alice Glick was permanently killed off after appearing regularly on the show for more than three decades.

Alice Glick in 'The Simpsons'
Fox

The latest episode of The Simpsons saw the end of a series mainstay—for the second time. In Sunday night’s episode of the long-running series on Fox, titled “Sashes to Sashes,” Alice Glick, the organist of the First Church of Springfield, died suddenly during a sermon. It’s not the first time the character has bitten the dust, as she was seemingly killed in an attack by a robotic pet during the show’s 22nd season. Following the Robopet incident, Alice had appeared in multiple episodes over the years, both alive and as a ghost. ”In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep she’s dead as a doornail," executive producer Tim Long said in a statement to People. Alice appeared in 35 of the series’ 37 seasons. She was voiced by the late Cloris Leachman before Tress MacNeille took over.

