Criminal-justice reform advocate Alice Johnson spoke on behalf of President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention Thursday night. But that doesn’t mean she supports him in the 2020 election.

Appearing Friday on CNN with Jake Tapper—just hours after Trump issued her a full pardon—Johnson explicitly declined to endorse his campaign.

During the interview, Tapper pointed out that while she “praised President Trump for his compassion” in commuting her life sentence for a first-time drug offense, she “did not formally endorse him” in her remarks. “Was that intentional?” he asked. “Do you endorse him?”

“Well, you know, I’m so appreciative of everything the president has done. And of course I support him as a president,” Johnson replied. She explained that as of Thursday night she did not have the right to vote as a convicted felon and had therefore not yet registered to vote in the 2020 election. “So I thought it would have been a little bit hypocritical of me to not be able to vote, and then say, I’m endorsing,” she said. “But I do support the work and things that the president is doing.”

“Do you want him to be re-elected?” Tapper asked directly.

“Well, I would like to continue to work with him on criminal-justice reform. So I would like to see that happen, to be able to continue to do this work,” Johnson replied. “But Jake, for me, this is not about politics, this is about people. And I try to really stay focused on what my mission is.”

She added, “This really is not a partisan issue, criminal justice reform. It’s something that reaches across the aisle, that has affected, that has impacted both Republicans, independents, Democrats. It’s American citizens who have been impacted by this.”

Though she would not endorse the president’s re-election directly, Johnson did push back on the notion that he is “racist,” telling Tapper, “I have not seen President Trump on a personal level—you know, I don’t just anyone's heart.” Noting the president “has been very kind” to her, she added, “I know him personally and I don’t see that in him.”