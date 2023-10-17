Alicia Keys’ Paragliding Post Prompts Furious Backlash
Alicia Keys was heavily criticized Monday for an Instagram post in which she said she’d like to try paragliding—after Hamas gunmen paraglided into Israel and killed hundreds of civilians. “Question: What would u do if you weren’t afraid of anything???” Keys, 42, captioned a post on her account. “Tell me your truth… I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…” After commenters called out the apparent insensitivity of her words, Keys deleted the post and later shared a statement on her Instagram Story. “The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives,” the statement read. “My heart has been breaking... I pray for and stand for peace.” As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Keys has previously spoken about seeing paragliders near her home and wanting to try it.