Runaway Teen Alicia Navarro Finally Reunites With Her Mom
‘MY FAMILY IS COMPLETE’
Alicia Navarro, the now 18-year-old who walked into a Montana police station earlier this year after vanishing from Arizona in 2019, has finally been reunited with her mother, according to ABC15. When she came forward in June, she told police that she had been living with a man in Montana. He has since been arrested on child sexual abuse charges that don’t involve Navarro. A family representative told Fox 10 that Navarro had not been in school since she disappeared and has been receiving medical care. Jessica Nuñez, Navarro’s mother, posted on a Facebook page dedicated to finding her daughter, writing, “my family is complete now.” She thanked “everyone for all the concerns and support.” She also requested privacy and asked that the creator of the Facebook page close the group.