90’s Star Offers up $50,000 to Find Missing Giraffes

Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone is offering $50,000 to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a pair of missing giraffes. In a statement issued alongside animal rights organization PETA, Silverstone asked for tips on the whereabouts of two calves, reported missing from the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia in April. In her statement, The Crush star said, “Tearing babies away from their distraught mothers is devastating for both, no matter what species they are. These missing babies need specialized care, and every day counts in finding them, so I hope someone with information about their whereabouts will come forward now.” The zoo’s owner, Gretchen Mogensen, is currently serving 100 days in Rockbridge Regional Jail after refusing to reveal their location under oath, ABC13 reports. Her attorneys said she couldn’t say where they were without incriminating herself. The saga began in 2023, when 100 animals were confiscated as part of an investigation into animal cruelty at the zoo. Another 28 had to be euthanized, or were already dead. Just 39 animals were permitted to remain, along with four giraffes identified for confiscation but deemed too challenging to move. Two later gave birth, but when authorities went to check on the calves, they were nowhere to be seen.