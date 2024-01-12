‘Aliens’ Found in Peru Were Actually Just Dolls, Experts Say

Three months after Mexican lawmakers made international headlines for gathering to hear about the supposed discovery of “non-human beings” in Peru, forensic experts have announced that the mummified creatures touted as “extraterrestrial” were actually just dolls.

The experts shared their findings at a press conference on Friday, revealing that the objects which some had believed were two alien corpses were made of craft materials. At a press conference at the Archaeology Museum in Lima, Peru forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada said that “they are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens,” and concluded that any claims of their other worldly origins are “totally false.”

According to forensic investigators, the mysterious figures featuring elongated heads and three-fingered hands are dolls made of distinctly Earthly materials, such as paper, glue, metal, and bones. When X-rayed, experts discovered that the dolls’ strange three-fingered hands were made of human bones. One of the dolls was all dressed up for the big press conference, in a colorful dress and cloak.

While officials did not comment on where the dolls had originated or to whom they might belong, they said the dolls had an intended recipient in Mexico before they were confiscated by customs agents in October.

In September 2023, the two small figures were presented before Mexican lawmakers by journalist Jaime Maussa, as proof that there is life outside of our planet. Peruvian officials filed a criminal complaint against Maussan for taking the bodies out of Peru where they were first discovered.