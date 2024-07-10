Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While prestige activewear is now a firmly established, trend-cycle-proof apparel category with exponential growth thanks to brands like Alo, Vuori, and Girlfriend Collective, it was undoubtedly Lululemon that put prestige activewear on the map. Lululemon’s O.G. Wunder Under leggings (and the now-discontinued Astro Pant) were the pioneer (and arguably, the prototype) that not only paved the way for luxe activewear’s enduring commercial success but also singlehandedly convinced fitness enthusiasts that splurging on a pair of $100 leggings designed to sweat in was a worthy sartorial investment.

In fact, while the Canadian brand debuted in 1998, in the mid to late 2000s, Lululemon’s bestselling leggings and tights featuring the brand’s signature modern omega symbol became a bona fide status symbol and one of the most ubiquitous logos in the game to date. Today, the brand has grown its cult following into a bona fide empire and expanded its activewear offerings to include a slew of new fabric lines and styles, but year after year, Lululemon’s Align Pant and Wunder Train (which falls under the Wunder Under umbrella) remain among Lululemon’s two bestselling legging styles.

My first Lululemon purchase back in 2008 was the coveted Wunder Under crop. I saved up a questionable percentage of funds from several paychecks to be able to invest in a pair of my own that I hoped would provide the motivation I was looking for to become a part-time gym rat. Mission accomplished. Fast forward to 2024, and it had been almost a decade since I had worn the Wunder Under style (somewhere along the line, the Align leggings ousted my former favorite and became my number-one go-to). It’s worth noting that, back in the day, the Wunder Under franchise (which predates the Align) was offered in many more variations, colors, and fits than it is now.

Both the Align and Wunder Under collections now have a slew of variations in silhouettes and inseams, as well as non-leggings styles, including shorts and sports bras, but for testing purposes, I compared the Align High-Rise 25-Inch Pant and the Wunder Train 25-Inch High-Rise Tight because they’re the most similar in terms of fit and price point. To put them to the test, I wore each during my typical 10-hour workday and to a hot Pilates class after work to assess each style’s strengths and weaknesses. Read on to find out my thoughts.

Align High-Rise Pant

Until I purchased a pair of the Wunder Train tights recently, I had been wearing the Align Leggings (in various lengths and styles) almost exclusively for nearly ten years. The buttery-soft, zero-dig leggings have little to no compression, making them feel like second skin and perfect for light workouts or sitting at home working all day.

The Aligns are best suited for yoga thanks to their next-level stretch, which allows unlimited mobility and range of motion. However, I also like to wear them for pilates, walking, and even hiking.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants 25-Inch The Align Pants come in a variety of silhouettes, inseams, rises, and styles, as well as colorways, textures, and patterns. Buy At Lululemon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Design Specs:

Made with the brand’s proprietary Nulu fabric.

Fabric contains Lycra for a super-stretchy fit.

Super soft, barely-there feel.

Designed for low-impact workouts.

Wide waistband with a slim hidden pocket (ideal for slim items like cards).

Low support and no compression.

Pros:

Unmatched Comfort: The fabric is not only super stretchy but also incredibly soft, giving you the sensation of wearing nothing at all.

Mild sweat-wicking—perfect for low-intensity workouts, but mine held up just fine in heated yoga classes.

Fit is true to size, but due to the super-stretchy fabric, I would advise sizing down if you’re in between.

They don’t dig into your body or cut off your circulation.

Light colors are double-lined for opacity.

Cons:

The waistband tends to slide down in certain yoga and pilates positions, but nothing major.

Not suitable if you’re looking for a sculpted effect (no compression).

More prone to pilling after multiple washes than other Lululemon fabrics, according to reviews (I have not experienced this after three washes).

Attract lint and pet hair more than the Wunder Train fabric.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

The Wunder Train Tight is a sub-style under the small but mighty Wunder Under umbrella. The main difference between the Wunder Train Tights and the Align Pants is the fabric composition, but there are several differences between the two styles.

Overall, the Wunder Train is designed for high-impact workouts, giving you more support, slight compression, thicker fabric, and an impressive sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry. I love to wear these during kettlebell workouts and strength-training sessions, but they are still far more lightweight and breathable than I remember, which makes them perfectly suitable for yoga and pilates classes, too.

Lululemon Wunder Train 25-Inch Tight The Wunder Train is available in 13 colorways, four lengths, a bike short version, and the classic Wunder Under collection. Buy At Lululemon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Design Specs:

Made from Lululemon’s proprietary super fast-drying and sweat-wicking Everlux fabric.

Made for high-intensity workouts.

Designed with four-way stretch and added Lycra.

Inner drawcord to keep the waistband in place during workouts.

Medium support that gives you a more sculpted look.

Hidden inner waistband pocket.

Slightly thicker fabric than Align pants (but still very lightweight), and all colorways are lined.

Pros:

Slightly thicker fabric but still breathable and lightweight.

Very quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you not only dry but also cools you down.

Fabric pulls sweat away from the body to reduce sweat marks and wet spots, which reduces lingering odors and gives you a bit more time to change clothes post-workout.

Fabric retains shape for hours, and the waistband does not roll down.

Overall more flattering, but I prefer Align’s booty-lifting effect to the Wunder Train’s rear fit.

Light compression that doesn’t cut off circulation or feel restricting.

Cons:

Less stretch so they run smaller than Align’s pants, so if you are in between sizes, size up.

Not as soft as the Align range.

Not available in as many colorways and variations as the Align range.

Align vs. Wunder Train Overall Thoughts

Overall, I really love both the Align and Wunder Train pants. The Align is my go-to for yoga classes when I need flexibility and comfort, but for sweatier, higher-impact workouts and strength training, I opt for the Wunder Train because they keep me dry, cool, and comfortable. When I wear the Align pants to a hot yoga or Pilates class, I’ve found that I need to rush to change ASAP, or else it can lead to odor and stickiness, but with the Wunder Train, I can run a few errands after with no problem thanks to the sweat-wicking fabric composition.

Both styles are flattering on me—I love the way my behind looks in my Aligns, but the Wunder Train tights give me a more overall contoured look, which I appreciate. Like many Wunder Train reviewers, I do wish that Lululemon would release more colorways, patterns, and style variations, but until then, I’m really happy with both pairs. Overall, if you’re looking for comfort, softness, and a second-skin feel, I would choose the Align High-Rise Pants. I usually choose my Align pants for barre, pilates, and even non-heated kettlebell classes. For hot pilates, boot camp, and weight lifting, Wunder Train is my top choice.

If you’re looking for leggings that will keep you cool and collected during sweaty workouts—and that will stay put through squats, burpees, and deadlifts galore—go with the Wunder Train Tights.

