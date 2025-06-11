‘Smash’ on Broadway to Close Its Doors After Leaving Tonys Empty-Handed
SMASHED OUT
Smash will be ending its Broadway run shortly after leaving empty-handed from the Tonys Sunday. Based on the NBC television series of the same name, Smash follows the trials and tribulations of a cast and crew working on a musical about Marilyn Monroe’s life. Following 32 previews and 84 performances however, the meta musical will be playing its last show at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on June 22, producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg announced Tuesday. The production had been struggling to sell tickets throughout its run, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Smash’s grosses plateaued at $656,161 over the past week with its theater at only 66% capacity. The musical earned two nominations at the Tony Awards, one for best choreography and another for best featured actor, but failed to take any home. Meanwhile, Maybe Happy Ending, a musical about two retired robots who fall in love, was the biggest winner Sunday, picking up a total of six awards including a leading performance nod for Darren Criss and best musical.