Alina Habba: ‘Nothing Will Change’ in Trump’s Campaign, Despite Felony Conviction
‘NOTHING WILL CHANGE’
Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba said that despite Trump’s 34 felony convictions, “nothing will change” in his campaign for president this November. In an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the attorney repeated typical Trump camp rhetoric about “corruption” in the judicial system and characterized the felon as a “victim,” taking talking points from his blustering 30-minute speech on Friday. “Donald Trump is the victim of political selective prosecution,” Habba said. Kuenssberg then asked if Trump would continue to run for president from a jail cell should his appeal fail, to which Habba replied, “He is running for president. Nothing will change there.” But as Kuenssberg pressed again, Habba sneered and said, “I recommend you find the latest polls in this country from the people that live in this country,” an apparent jab at Kuenssberg’s British nationality, despite the fact that she was interviewing for the BBC. Trump awaits sentencing set for July 11.