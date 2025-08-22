Alina Habba Whines at Humiliating Ruling: ‘I Am the Pick’

The one-time personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, who he wanted to make New Jersey attorney, appeared on Fox News to complain that federal judges weren’t doing their job of ”respecting the president.”

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann found that Habba, installed in New Jersey on an interim basis, had been working unlawfully as the top prosecutor since July 1 and that her actions since then could be declared void.

She had been Trump’s preferred pick for the New Jersey job, but the Brann ruling could open the door to a wider review of the administration’s method for appointing prosecutors.

“Faced with the question of whether Ms Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not,” Brann wrote.

Alina Habba was a vocal supporter during Trump's election campaign. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The judge also found that Habba should be disqualified from participating in any ongoing cases.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Thursday, Habba decried New Jersey’s 15 “Obama and Biden-appointed” judges, including Brann, who have “tried to use their seat for political motivation.”

A panel of federal judges declined to extend Habba’s 120-day interim appointment. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

”I am the pick of the president, I am the pick of Pam Bondi our attorney general, and I will serve this country like I have for the last several years in any capacity,” she said.

”We will not fall to rogue judges, we will not fall to people trying to be political when they should just be doing their job: respecting the president.”

Last month, a panel of federal judges declined to extend Habba’s 120-day interim appointment, electing instead to appoint her chief deputy, Desiree Leigh Grace, to the role.

Attorney General Bondi then intervened to try to move Habba into position, by firing Grace, withdrawing Habba’s Senate nomination, and naming her as interim, and hoping that was enough to get around the usual rules on appointing attorneys.

Pam Bondi engaged in convoluted maneuvers in order to keep Habba in the role of acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Habba also called out by name New Jersey Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim for blocking her confirmation, along with Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

”[They] have truly done us a disservice by... not allowing a lot of the president’s picks to go through and be voted on by [the] Senate,” she told Hannity.

Without the support of Booker and Kim, New Jersey’s senators, Habba’s chances of being confirmed by the Senate were slim. Booker described Habba as a “partisan warrior” and both Booker and Kim said that she did ”not meet the standard” to serve as U.S. attorney.

Habba criticized New Jersey Senator Cory Booker for declining to support her nomination for U.S. attorney. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Sen. Grassley has previously declined to end the practice of honoring blue slips, which allow senators from the minority party to essentially veto nominees for U.S. attorney and district court judges from their home state, despite urgings from Trump.

”Chuck Grassley, who I got re-elected to the U.S. Senate when he was down, by a lot, in the Great State of Iowa, could solve the “Blue Slip” problem we are having with respect to the appointment of Highly Qualified Judges and U.S. Attorneys, with a mere flick of the pen,” the president wrote on Truth Social last month.