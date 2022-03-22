Friends of Putin’s ‘Eva Braun’ Reportedly Begging Her to Ask Him to Stop the War in Ukraine
BIG ASK
Friends of a woman alleged to be Vladimir Putin’s secret lover and the mother of four of his children, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, are hoping she can get the Russian president to stop the war in Ukraine, a report says. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” Kabaeva, an Olympic gold medalist once named “Russia’s most flexible woman,” is said to be hiding out in a Swiss chalet near the French border with her and Putin’s kids, said to be two young boys and twin girls, all born in Switzerland and holders of Swiss passports. Some 50,000 people have signed a petition seeking to have Kabaeva and her children thrown out of Switzerland, likening Kabaeva to Hitler’s longtime companion and wife, Eva Braun. Switzerland broke with a longstanding tradition of neutrality to freeze assets of high-profile Russians; however she has not been sanctioned. Putin has never confirmed his relationship with her. He is reported to have hidden his first wife, a former flight attendant, and her two children, in a vast nuclear bunker in Siberia.