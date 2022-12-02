CHEAT SHEET
Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Iconic Feminist Cartoonist, Dies at 74
The underground comics artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb died at her home in France on Wednesday. She was 74. Her cartoonist husband, Robert Crumb, said her death was caused by pancreatic cancer. Kominsky-Crumb’s overtly sexual and self-deprecating autobiographical works made her an inspiration to feminists in the 1970s, with her crudely drawn characters often being shaped by her own insecurities. “She was the hub of the wheel within her family and community,” said Alexander Wood, the manager of the website that sells Crumb’s work. “She had a huge amount of energy which she poured into her artwork, her daughter, her grandchildren, and the meals which brought everyone together.”