Missing Utah Girl, 15, Found Alive in Colorado After Six Weeks
A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Utah over a month ago has been found safe in Colorado. Alisa Petrov walked into the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday evening, KTVU reported, more than 500 miles from where she disappeared on April 21. Petrov was last seen after being dropped off at her school in American Fork, Utah. Authorities later learned she had made her way to a train station and asked strangers for help buying a bus ticket to Las Vegas. It was discovered that the teen had been secretly communicating with three men on a hidden iPad before her disappearance. All three were taken into custody last week, but none were directly tied to her disappearance. One of them, 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard, is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the teen and attempting to lure her to Las Vegas. Police believe the two never met in person, according to Daily Mail. Officials said she was in good health, but cops have not yet determined how she got to the police station or if she was held against her will. Her father, Nikolai Petrov, announced the news on Facebook Monday morning, thanking law enforcement and the public for their support.