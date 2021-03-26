San Francisco School Board Ditches VP for Accusing Asian Americans of Using ‘White Supremacist Thinking’
NO CONFIDENCE
San Francisco school board members have stripped their vice president of her leadership role following public outrage over her racist tweets against Asian Americans. The vote of no-confidence came less than a week after old tweets from Alison Collins were unearthed. The tweets, from 2016, included a racial slur and accused Asian Americans of using “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” Nearly 5,000 people signed a petition calling for Collins to go—and, on Thursday, they at least got part of their wish. The school board approved the no-confidence measure with a 5-2 vote, with Collins and the board president casting the dissenting votes. However, although she’s been stripped of her senior roles, the vote doesn’t mean that she’s off the board entirely—for that, she’d have to resign. Collins has insisted that her racist comments were taken out of context, but apologized for “the pain my words may have caused.”