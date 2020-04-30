This Is the Cookbook Collab We’ve All Been Waiting for. And All Proceeds Go to Charity.
If you’ve been cooking up a storm in your kitchen to try to fill the void your favorite restaurants have left behind, you’re not alone. If you’re wondering how you might be able to help out restaurants and employees who are struggling right now, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, Penguin Random House is about to publish a cookbook collaboration for the ages that will fulfill both of those cravings, and then some.
Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community is a digital cookbook that contains 50 easy food and drink recipes from Penguin Random House’s all-star lineup of cookbook authors. From Bon Appetit’s beloved Claire Saffitz, to the New York Times’ Alison Roman, to Bobby Flay, Ina Garten, Dan Barber, and plenty more, the book is filled with delicious, mouthwatering recipes that will keep you satiated while trapped indoors. Check out the Shrimp and Chorizo White Bean Stew, the Chocolate Olive Oil Cookies are a can’t miss, and because it’s more necessary than ever, there are Quarantine wine pairings to go with your meals.
But the best part of all of it is that all proceeds from Family Meal will benefit the Restaurant Workers’ COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which supports efforts to help out your favorite restaurants and their employees during this time. It’s only available as an e-book and it’s out on May 5th. But you can (and should) pre-order it here.
Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community
