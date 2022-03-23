25-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead Was ‘Under the Influence of Mushrooms,’ Police Say
A 25-year-old New Jersey woman found dead after she vanished Friday while on a hiking trip with friends in Washington state was “under the influence of mushrooms,” authorities say. Alisonstar E. Molaf became separated from her friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar late Friday, and rescuers discovered her body the next morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “The death appears to be accidental,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that both Molaf and her pal appeared to have been using mushrooms. It was not immediately clear how authorities drew that conclusion. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine a cause of death. A GoFundMe page set up to help Molaf’s family notes that she died “suddenly.” “You will truly be missed and were taken far too soon from us,” the fundraiser says.