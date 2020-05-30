CHEAT SHEET
    All 200 Workers at a Tennessee Vegetable Farm Test Positive for COVID-19

    RAMPANT

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Brent Stirton/Getty

    A fruit and vegetable farm in Tennessee tested its workers for the new coronavirus after one began showing symptoms earlier this week and found that all 200 employees were positive. Despite the rampant infections, only three staff members at Henderson Farms have reportedly shown symptoms. The Evensville, Tennessee, farm has quarantined the workers on site, News Channel 9 reported. The outbreak began after a group of seasonal workers arrived from Mexico and were housed in close quarters similar to college dorms. Employees are reportedly continuing to work despite the diagnoses. Rhea County had previously only diagnosed 13 people within its borders with the virus.

