All 30 Women Who Accused Deshaun of Abuse Have Settled With Houston Texans
All 30 women who lodged or intended to lodge complaints against the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct have reached a settlement, attorney Tony Buzbee announced Friday. The terms of the settlements are confidential. Only one woman had formally filed a lawsuit against the Texans so far, which will soon be dismissed. Several women have alleged that Watson, who has since been traded to the Cleveland Browns, sexually assaulted or harassed them during massages. Texans owners released a statement saying they weren’t aware of the alleged abuse, and that the settlements weren’t an “admission any of wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault or misconduct.” Buzbee praised Ashley Solis for being the first woman to come forward against Watson. Though all claims against the Texans are settled, four of the 24 lawsuits against Watson himself that weren’t settled will go forward in spring 2023, Buzbee said.