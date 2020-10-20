CHEAT SHEET
All 62 Residents of Kansas Nursing Home Get COVID—and 10 Die
Every single resident of a Kansas nursing home was infected with COVID-19—and 10 of them died. The 52 survivors are either quarantining in their room at the Andbe Home in Norton or are hospitalized, KOLN reported. Some staffers at the privately run facility have also contracted the virus, while others are still awaiting test results. Kansas is in the midst of a coronavirus surge, reporting more than 700 cases a day—the highest since the start of the pandemic. Ten days ago, the head of the state health department said Kansas was “losing the battle” against the coronavirus. Gov. Laura Kelly has a mask mandate in effect, but some counties have reversed it.