All 79 Child Hostages Kidnapped in Cameroon Have Been Released
All 79 of the children who were kidnapped by armed men in Cameroon on Monday have been released—but two of their teachers are still being held, according to a pastor who is carrying out the negotiations. “They were brought last night to one of our churches... near Bamenda (the regional capital). They look tired and psychologically tortured,” Samuel Fonki, a minister of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, said Wednesday. The group was abducted in Bamenda, the commercial hub of west Cameroon’s English-speaking region, and the abductions have been blamed on English-speaking separatists who believe they’re being marginalized by the country’s French-speaking government. However, the separatists have denied involvement.