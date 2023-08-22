All 8 Bodies Recovered After Doomed Moscow Sewer Tour
SEARCH COMPLETE
The bodies of all eight people who went missing during a guided tour of Moscow’s sewer system on Sunday have been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. The group became trapped inside the city’s underground tunnels when heavy rain caused flooding. “They’ve died. The search operation is complete,” a source in the emergency services was quoted as telling the TASS news agency. Two of the eight victims were identified as minors. While authorities in Moscow were pulling the bodies from the river on Tuesday, authorities in St. Petersburg nabbed the general director of the company that organized the sewer tour. Alexander Kim, the head of “Sputnik,” was reportedly trying to flee from the country when he was detained. A second organizer of the tour, Nikita Dubas, was also detained, according to TASS.