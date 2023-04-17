All 8 Cops Who Shot Jayland Walker Get Off With No Charges
SCOT FREE
The eight cops who fatally shot Jayland Walker last summer will not face criminal charges, a special grand jury decided on Monday afternoon. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the decision on Monday, saying the grand jury determined officers were “legally justified” to open fire at Walker—who was shot 41 times—after evidence showed he fired a single shot at cops during a car chase and officers feared he was reaching for a gun when they opened fire on him during a subsequent foot chase. Walker's death spurred protests in major cities throughout the country and in Akron, Ohio, where he died on June 27 after the traffic stop that went awry. The grand jury’s decision came after a week of deliberations, Yost said, adding that they made their choice based off the “law as it is, not as it might be.”