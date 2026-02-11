All Flights at Airport Ordered to Stop for 10 Days for Mysterious ‘Security’ Reasons
SHORT NOTICE
All flights in and out of an international airport in Texas have been mysteriously suspended for 10 days, officials said, citing a security concern. The Federal Aviation Administration said the airspace over El Paso International Airport would be closed, canceling all commercial flights, cargo operations, and general aviation. The airspace over the nearby Santa Teresa neighborhood in New Mexico has also been closed. The FAA notice cited unspecified “special security reasons” for the unprecedented closure, which came into effect at 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, and is due to remain in place until Feb. 20. The airport said it was awaiting next steps from the FAA, The New York Times reports, and that the cancellation had come “on short notice.” It issued a travel advisory notice, informing passengers with tickets booked during that period that their flights have been grounded and instructing them to contact their airlines for more information. The Daily Beast has contacted the FAA for more information.