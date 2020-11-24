All Hail Beyoncé, Queen of the Grammy Noms
RUN THE WORLD
All hail Queen Bey. On Tuesday, the Grammys crowned Beyoncé with the most nominations out of any artist this year—nine in total. Those nods include song and record of the year for “Black Parade,” which she released on Juneteenth, best music for Black Is King, and best song for “Brown Skin Girl.” Beyoncé is now tied with Paul McCartney for second most nominated artist with 79 in total, CBS News notes—behind only Quincy Jones and Jay-Z, each of whom have received 80 nods.
The Grammy bids Beyoncé added Tuesday also break a new record for the singer: She is now the most nominated female artist for record of the year, a category she used to hold in a tie with Barbra Streisand. She and Megan Thee Stallion have also been nominated for best rap performance. Should they win in that category, they will be the first female performers to have done so. But then again, this is the Grammys—an institution that’s snubbed Beyoncé a time or two when it comes to actual wins. So we’ll see what happens when the ceremony rolls around.