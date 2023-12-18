CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘All In The Family’ Creator Norman Lear’s Cause of Death Revealed
NATURAL CAUSES
Read it at TMZ
“All in the Family” creator Norman Lear died from heart issues—including cardiac arrest and congestive heart failure—according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. Lear died earlier this month in Beverly Hills at the age of 101. He is known for creating iconic television shows like “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Son,” “Good Times,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” and “One Day at a Time” during his stunning 80-year run as a writer and producer. TMZ Live host Henry Winkler gave Lear a tribute on the show Monday, praising his accomplishments and saying that Lear lived his life with “grace, intelligence, and fun.”