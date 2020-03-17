All Major League Baseball Teams Pledge $1M Each to Cover Ballpark Employees’ Lost Wages

Read it at ESPN
All 30 Major League Baseball teams pledged to give $1 million each to aid in covering ballpark employees’ lost wages in light of the season being postponed due to the coronavirus, ESPN reports. “Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a Tuesday statement, adding that each team would announce more details about the effort to their communities. “I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love,” he said. Last week, the MLB announced it would halt spring training and push their back their season for at least two weeks.