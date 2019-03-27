All New U.K. Cars to Have Speed Limiters Installed By 2022
NO MORE SPEEDING!
Devices that automatically prevent drivers from going over the speed limit will be installed in all new cars sold in the U.K. and Europe, part of extensive changes to vehicle safety rules tentatively approved by the EU, The Guardian reports. While Britain may no longer be part of the EU by the time the rules go into effect, the U.K.’s Vehicle Certification Agency said it will implement similar safety standards for vehicles in the U.K. The speed limiter device—known as intelligent speed assistance, or ISA—uses GPS data and sign recognition cameras to detect speed limits. If the vehicle exceeds the posted limit, the device will emit a warning sound and automatically slow down the vehicle. According to The Guardian, other safety features to be made mandatory include automated emergency braking, electronic data recorders and improved visibility built into trucks for drivers to see vulnerable cyclists and pedestrians around the vehicle. The package of measures needs to be ratified by the European parliament, which is expected to happen by September. Safety advocates have said such measures could save 25,000 lives by 2037.