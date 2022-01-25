All Roads Lead to This New Los Angeles Hotel

A little more than a century ago, real estate developer Harry Culver looked at a map of the metastasizing Los Angeles urban area and drew a line from downtown to Venice Beach. Placing his finger at the halfway point where rail lines met, the story goes, he decided it was the perfect place for a new city. The city he built is now known as Culver City, which is home to the likes of Sony Pictures Studios and Amazon Studios. (Culver used a number of creative campaigns to drum up interest, including giving away a lot to a family that won a beautiful baby contest. One of his slogans was, “All roads lead to Culver City.”) It is also home to an exciting new hotel and the latest selection for our New Room with a View series—The Shay.

The hotel is just 20 minutes from LAX and is part of the Hyatt group. It is the final stage of a massive redevelopment of a former park-and-ride facility at Ivy Station. It’s the only new hotel in this small city at the heart of Los Angeles County and the only one with a rooftop pool.

Srdan Srdenovic

It’s a sort of internationalist boutique in its aesthetic—subway tile, soft tones, lots of wood, curated quirkiness like a fire pit in the lobby, and a pop-up shop that all give it personality while still being familiar.

The 148 rooms, which start in the $300s, are spacious with large windows, many of which look out to the Hills or downtown. Up on the roof is its pool and terrace bar Celestina, a Mexican spot from Chicago chef Danny Grant. The pool has lovely views of nearby Baldwin Hill Overlook. Rounding out the amenities are a huge well-equipped gym and a crazy popular ground-floor restaurant (it was always overflowing), Etta, also from Danny Grant.

The Shay

With studios, film history restaurants, and quick access in all directions to the best of greater Los Angeles, Culver City is an easy spot to call home while visiting—and now it’s got a slick new option.