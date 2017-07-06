All The Awkward Encounters President Donald Trump Has Had With World Leaders

Donald Trump has had yet another interesting meet-and-greet with a foreign dignitary.

The president is currently in Poland on his way to the G-20 summit in Germany. He delivered an interesting speech where he sort of ish admitted he thought Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

But before heading off to the summit, the President and First Lady met with Poland’s President and First Lady.

Video shows Trump shaking hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda. However, when The Donald reaches over greet Duda’s wife, she blows past him and shakes Melania Trump’s hand first.

This is not the first time Trump has had an awkward greeting.

During a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister decided to give Trump a “bear hug.”

There was the time German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Trump for a handshake and he stonewalled her.

When The Donald tried to shake Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hand and Trudeau just stared at his hand.

That other time newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron would not let go of Trump’s hand.

Trump responded to Macron like this.

Remember when the First Family met Pope Francis?

And, of course, the now infamous shove of the Prime Minister of Montenegro at NATO’s headquarters.