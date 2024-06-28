All The Crazy Things Trump Said You Might Have Missed

Former President Donald Trump played some of his biggest hits at Thursday night’s first presidential debate.

In so doing, he gave himself a good run for some of the craziest things he’s said in a debate.

To start out, Trump conjured a strange connotation to the January 6 insurrection.

The U.S.-Mexico border, he claimed, was looking immaculate that day—the first thing that came to mind, apparently.

“On January 6th, we had a great border,” Trump said before barreling through a series of other tangents.

At a later point, Trump claimed his administration “bought the best dog” to crack down on opioid addiction, without specifying any further.

The former president even tried to argue his cognitive fitness is better than Joe Biden’s because he won “two club tournaments.” Trump didn’t mention that both of those were at golf courses he owns.

“I took two cognitive tests. I’d like to see him do one, he couldn’t,” Trump said. “I took physical exams each year… I won two regular club championships, not even senior. To do that you have to be quite smart and You have to be able to hit the ball a long way—and I do it. He can’t do it, he can’t hit the ball 50 yards.”

Biden then once again challenged Trump to a game of golf, promising he would join if the former president carried his own clubs.

Trump also, uncharacteristically, tried to flex his environmentalist bona fides. The nation had “the best H20 numbers ever” during his term, the former president claimed.

“Clean water and air,” Trump said, “we had it. We had the H2O best numbers ever, and we were using all forms of energy during my 4 years. Best environmental numbers ever, they gave me the statistic [sic.] before I walked on stage actually.”

And in true Trumpian fashion, the former president gave himself an unlikely superlative, claiming toward the end of the debate, "I have the biggest heart on the stage.”

“I guarantee you that."