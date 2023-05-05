All the Creepy Items Left in Oklahoma Rapist’s Home After Mass Killing
Unsettling videos have given chilling insight what life was like inside the home of Jesse McFadden, the convicted Oklahoma rapist accused of executing six people—including his entire family—before turning a gun on himself last weekend. The videos, reported on by The Oklahoman on Thursday, showed handcuffs, bondage collars, and lubricant spread about a cluttered laundry room. Next door, in the kitchen, a chain was seen hooked to a counter, and, in the master bedroom, a second chain was hanging behind the bed. The videos did not show items reportedly seized by cops. McFadden, 39, served 16 years in prison for rape and was facing additional charges of soliciting a minor for sex and child pornography when he killed his wife, her kids, and two girls who were at the house for a sleepover. On Friday, a former cellmate of McFadden told The Independent that the rapist was fixated on sex—saying it was “everything that he talked about.”