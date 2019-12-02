All the Cyber Monday Amazon Instant Pot Deals in One Place

CHEAT SHEET
    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    When it comes to what you look forward to during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, deals on Instant Pots are at the top. They’re best-selling, top-rated, and make the perfect gift. We thought we’d round up all of the Instant Pot discounts so you can choose whichever new kitchen gadget is right for you.

    Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    40% off, $60 savings

    Buy on Amazon$90

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1

    40% off, $60 savings

    Buy on Amazon$65

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Instant Pot Ultra Mini 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    37% off, $45 savings

    Buy on Amazon$75

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Instant Pot Ultra Mini 6Qt 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    47% off, $71 savings

    Buy on Amazon$79

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

