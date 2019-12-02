All the Cyber Monday Amazon Instant Pot Deals in One Place
When it comes to what you look forward to during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, deals on Instant Pots are at the top. They’re best-selling, top-rated, and make the perfect gift. We thought we’d round up all of the Instant Pot discounts so you can choose whichever new kitchen gadget is right for you.
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
40% off, $60 savings
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1
40% off, $60 savings
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Instant Pot Ultra Mini 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
37% off, $45 savings
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Instant Pot Ultra Mini 6Qt 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
47% off, $71 savings
Free Shipping | Free Returns
