All the East Wing Rooms Trump Is Bulldozing

President Donald Trump is hell bent on remaking the White House in his image—even if that comes at the expense of over a century of history in the building’s East Wing, which is set to be razed entirely in the coming days.

Trump demolished historic spaces on Monday to make room for his massive new ballroom, breaking a vow he made this summer to leave the White House as it is during construction of his pet project.

Now, Trump is set to tear down every last structure in the East Wing.

Below lays out the very White House history that Trump has already destroyed—or will soon.

Flattened Office of the First Lady

First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden are interviewed by young reporters during a kids magazine roundtable in the First Lady’s Office in the East Wing of the White House, Jan. 18, 2013. Official White House Photo by Sonya Hebert

Among the offices flattened on Monday was the Office of the First Lady, where the likes of Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and their predecessors spent hundreds, if not thousands, of days working inside the East Wing.

The office’s destruction came without warning from the Trump administration, as the president assured in July that the construction of his mega ballroom would not “interfere with the current building.” That turned out to be a lie, and he celebrated its destruction on Monday, saying the sound of the East Wing’s demolition was “music to my ears.”

First Lady Jill Biden participates in an interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in the her East Wing Office of the White House. Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

Former President Jimmy Carter’s wife, Rosalynn, was the first presidential spouse to have a paid staff and work out of the now-historic Office of the First Lady in 1978.

First Lady Melania Trump walks through Christmas decorations in the East Wing as she tours holiday decorations on Nov. 27, 2017. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The office’s final tenant, Melania Trump, was frequently absent from the East Wing during much of her husband’s first term. She has not been a frequent face in MAGA 2.0 either, spending just 14 days at the White House during Trump’s first 108 days back in office. Along with her staff, whose offices were also demolished, Melania will now work out of the White House residence and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Historic hallway to vanish

First Lady Michelle Obama walks with actors Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone, and guests along the East Colonnade prior to the movie screening of "The Help" in the Family Theater of the White House, July 27, 2011. National Archives

The East Colonnade remains standing as of Wednesday, but not for long. The historic walkway—which connects the East Wing to the Executive Residence—is expected to be razed by the week’s end, as White House officials say that the “entirety” of the East Wing will be “modernized and rebuilt,” including the hallway.

President Barack Obama runs through the East Colonnade with the family's new dog, Bo, a six-month-old Portuguese water dog, in 2009. Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

That means the East Colonnade—if it is rebuilt at all—is getting a MAGA facelift. The corridor, which American presidents have traversed since the East Wing was built in 1902, was also where Melania Trump infamously displayed her spooky red Christmas trees in the first Trump administration.

Christmas trees selected by First Lady Melania Trump lined the East Colonnade during the White House Christmas preview in 2018. The Washington Post via Getty Im

The corridor has a simple, timeless style—large windows facing the south lawn that welcome natural light to illuminate a white wall that is typically filled with photos hanging in frames. While Trump has not revealed a specific plan for the space, his gaudy makeover of the Oval Office, complete with golden trinkets and trophies, suggests a significant change is coming.

Michelle Obama walks with Oprah Winfrey in the East Colonnade in 2009. Joyce Naltchayan Boghosian/National Archives

Lights out on the Family Theater

President Barack Obama delivers remarks before a screening of “The Pacific” in the Family Theater of the White House in 2010. Sitting front row is Tom Hanks, left, and Steven Spielberg, right. Pete Souza/The White House

Like the East Colonnade, the famed Family Theater of the East Wing remains standing for now—but it, too, will be subjected to demolition in the coming days or weeks. The iconic space has hosted presidential families since the 1940s, as well as celebrity guests like Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who both attended a screening of The Pacific miniseries in the theater with President Barack Obama in 2010.

President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan, watch a film in the White House’s Family Theater in 1986, prior to its seats being made red. Wikimedia commons

The theater was constructed during a renovation in 1942 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II. It has been used by each president since. That includes Trump, who wasted no time logging his first screening—to watch Finding Dory—just a week into his first term in 2017.

Over two dozen sixth-graders from Digital Pioneers Academy wait for the arrival of First Lady Melania Trump for a screening of “Wonder” in the White House movie theater in 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The public’s entrance is no more

Animated GIF by Eric Faison/TheDaily Beast/Getty

The East Wing’s iconic facade, as well as the eastern entrance to the White House, was turned to rubble on Monday. Photographers camped out at the adjacent Treasury Department captured an excavator tearing walls clean off the building—a historic fixture of the White House, where celebrities, dignitaries, and foreign leaders once entered the building—now gone forever.

Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Booksellers Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2024. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

The “Booksellers Hall” in the East Wing has remained untouched so far, but is also set to be razed. It has long played host to arriving attendees of state dinners and formal receptions, including Jeff Bezos and his then-fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, last spring.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine L. Chao, arrive at the East Wing of the White House in 2011. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Socialites, politicians, and billionaires will not be the only ones likely to miss the space. The East Wing’s entrance was home to the White House Visitor’s Office, making it the starting point for the hundreds of thousands of D.C. tourists who tour the White House each year. Lawmakers, who facilitate the distribution of tickets to their constituents, have said that the White House is closed for tours “indefinitely.”

Angelina Jolie and her son, Maddox, arrive for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2023. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Farewell to the gift shop

President Donald Trump visits the gift shop in the East Wing of the White House on Aug. 5, 2025. Official White House Photo by Molly Riley

With the White House officially closed to tours, the adjoining gift shop—while not yet bulldozed—has been shuttered indefinitely, too. Trump visited the gift shop in August, and photos show that a digitally altered image of his face—showing an American flag imposed over his stoic headshot—now hangs from the wall.

President Donald Trump visits the gift shop in the East Wing of the White House, Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Official White House Photo by Molly Riley

The gift shop was established in 1946, originally as the “White House Flower Fund” created by Roosevelt’s administration to support bereaved Secret Service families. It has evolved to sell a wide range of presidential memorabilia, souvenirs, and collectibles, and is now—surprisingly, to many—privately owned and operated.

Decorations in the Booksellers Hall of the White House, outside the East Wing’s gift shop, in 2010. The area is set to be demolished by the Trump administration. The White House

Loss of iconic photo spots

Members of the U.S. Army choir sing December 4, 2000 in the East Wing Landing. Michael Smith/Getty Images

At the very edge of the East Wing, between the residence and the East Colonnade, is the oft-photographed East Garden Room—another historic White House room that will soon cease to exist. It is where visitors to the White House typically pose for pictures before entering the residence through the East Wing.

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, arrive in the East Wing of the White House for a "Teachers of the Year" State Dinner in 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Other offices to be demolished

The East Wing of the White House in 1992 National Park Service

Other offices in the East Wing due to be destroyed are the Office of Legislative Affairs, the White House Military Office, White House Calligrapher’s Office, and a conference room.

The White House campus is radically changing, beginning with Monday’s demolition of a portion of the East Wing. PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images

The East Wing’s destruction—and the building of Trump’s ballroom, which is not expected to finish construction until 2029—is the most significant change to the White House in its modern history.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that the cost of the project was now expected to hit $300 million, up from the initial $200 million figure.

“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure,” he said. “You know, the East Wing was not much. It was not much left from the original. It was, over the course of 100 years, it was changed, the columns were removed, it was a much different building. Then a story was added on in 1948, 1949. There was a story added on which was not particularly nice.”

He continued, “The building was very, very much changed from what it was originally. It was never thought of as being much. It was a very small building.”