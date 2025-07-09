All the Heinous Outfits From Billionaires’ Summer Camp

They might be the best and brightest minds in tech, and they might have billions to show for it.

But Sun Valley’s billionaire “summer camp” goes to show that nothing can buy good style.

A wave of CEOs and media moguls descended upon Sun Valley, Idaho this week for the annual Allen & Co. conference, where some of the world’s most powerful will make deals about earth-shattering mergers while wearing grey t-shirts and baseball hats.

The yearly summit brought together moguls like Apple CEO Tim Cook, Disney CEO Bob Iger, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and more for a gathering that looked more like an awkward Silicon Valley bro fest than a conference that could decide the fate of the media business.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looked extra professional as he chatted with reporters in a grey-black t-shirt. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sam Altman, Open AI’s CEO, wore a navy blue t-shirt and bright white sunglasses from Vuarnet.

The entrepreneur, 40, looked like he was shopping for athleisure wear rather than spurring global tech changes. Last month he slammed Meta’s “crazy” efforts to steal AI talent from his company with $100 million signing bonuses.

Altman’s sunglasses were inspired by 1970s ski masks—perfect for the resort vibes of Sun Valley—and cost $410.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav donned red sunglasses and a denim on denim look as he chatted with reporters at the conference. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, 65, may want to fire his stylist after donning a pale double denim look, capping it off with rust-colored sunglasses.

He smiled from ear-to-ear despite recent bad news in his personal career: Warner Bros. shareholders recently shot down a 4 percent pay raise proposal for Zaslav as the company confronts dipping sales. But Zaslav will probably be just fine since his net worth is approximately $400 million.

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, joined CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference Tuesday. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Zaslav was spotted strolling alongside President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, 43, who showed up with hubby Jared Kushner.

Kushner, 44, looked especially plain as he donned a fitted black button-down (untucked) and a pair of black skinny jeans. Apparently nobody told him those went out of style after the early 2000s emo scene.

Former Trump Adviser Jared Kushner arrived at the conference wearing black skinny jeans. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kushner was also wearing dark sunglasses and his black wedding ring. He has been lawfully wed to his wife for more than a decade after first meeting her in 2007. The couple shares three children together.

He and Trump weren’t the only couple in attendance. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also rolled up with his wife Elana. He wore an everyday printed tee but dressed it up with a blue button-down throw over. He donned sunglasses while his wife chose sharp glasses and a pink puffy zip up with cut-off sleeves.

Jassy and his wife’s retreat came shortly after the CEO announced that AI will eliminate certain Amazon jobs.

Amazon.com President and CEO Andy Jassy and his wife Elana Jassy wore muted colors and casual fits as they strolled away from the Sun Valley Lodge. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, 51, looked like he was your typical dad at a dog park. He wore a black zip-up over a light grey t-shirt and aviator-style sunglasses.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan wore grey on grey. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook, 64, also strolled in looking like he had just stopped at Old Navy. His everyday attire seemed to pay homage to the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, who also regularly wore a signature black shirt (albeit his was a turtleneck).

You can take Cook out of California, but you can’t take the California out of him. He completed his casual fit with a pair of beige khakis and an Apple watch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wore a plain black shirt to the conference and an Apple watch on his wrist. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone, 54, also arrived with a curated easygoing vibe, opting for greyish-blue utility pants and a large navy t-shirt. He wore his sunglasses hanging from his collar and smiled as he sauntered into the conference.

Despite the fact that Lanzone is Tinder’s former CEO, he won’t be getting any dates with that outfit.

Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone arrived at the Sun Valley lodge in an oversized blue t-shirt. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

To avoid any mixups between some of the world’s richest men, most attendees wore name tags.

Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja, 53, and Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki, 60, strolled alongside each other in bright white shirts. It was a refreshing sight after a long sea of blues, greys, and blacks, but they still looked like tech bros about to order a triple espresso in an overpriced San Francisco coffee shop.

Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja and Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki made sure to wear nametags at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference Tuesday. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Disney CEO Bob Iger wore a white short-sleeve polo shirt and tinted sunglasses. He, too, wore a name tag so that nobody would forget who he was.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made sure to wear his name tag so that nobody mistook him for someone else. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, 56, might travel in style, but he also needs to fire his stylist. The millionaire tycoon wore a slate blue t-shirt and tied his jacket around his waist like he was going for a jog. He repped the Sun Valley brand with a navy hat that read “SV 25.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wore a plain grey shirt and baseball hat for the conference. His jacket was tied around his waist. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke, 45, looked extra relatable while clutching a half-finished iced coffee. He kept his round glasses hanging off his collar and wore his sunnies instead as he stood outside of the summit.

Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke showed up in a shiny pair of shades. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The only person to arrive with any style was Alice and Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet, who chose a two-piece lace and floral flowing gown and decorated her hair with a shimmering tiara-like headband.

Alice and Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet Eisner was perhaps the only attendee that wore anything other than grey or black. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images