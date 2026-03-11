All the Heinous Pentagon Pete Looks He Wants Censored

The Pentagon is reportedly cracking down on photographers who captured Pete Hegseth in a negative light—but the rah-rah defense secretary has already produced plenty of heinous photos over the years.

Certain news photographers have been “barred” from briefings about the war with Iran for snapping photos of Hegseth, a 45-year-old former Fox News host, that his goons determined to be “unflattering,” two sources told The Washington Post.

Below is a glimpse at some of Hegseth’s looks that we wish our eyes had never seen.

Pete Hegseth shows off his tattoos, including the Crusader cross on his chest. Pete Hegseth/Instagram

Hegseth’s many tattoos were a hot topic during his narrow Senate confirmation, particularly a large Jerusalem cross on his chest—a symbol critics link to Christian nationalism and modern crusader imagery.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shows off a new tattoo on his right bicep that reads “kafir” in Arabic, a word that translates to "infidel." The Daily Beast/X

National Guard leaders even barred Hegseth from serving at former President Joe Biden’s inauguration because they flagged another tattoo, featuring the French words “Deus Vult” (God wills it), on his bicep as a possible extremist symbol. Hegseth has rejected any notion that he is a white nationalist and noted that his tattoos are historic Christian symbols.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth screams while speaking to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Sept. 30, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Unlike his predecessors, Hegseth does not keep a low profile as Trump’s secretary of defense. He frequently throws himself in front of TV cameras and has tried to ramp up military recruitment by installing a “warrior ethos” in the armed forces that he claims was absent during the Biden administration.

Pete Hegseth was overly animated during his September 2025 speech to top military brass. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

His over-the-top pep talks, including a September speech in which he required all of the top military brass to fly to Virginia for him to lead a pep rally, have irked top generals who just want him to competently lead the military.

Pete Hegseth drinking champagne from the bottle in a dunk tank during a Fox News 2023 New Years celebration segment. Fox News

While Hegseth became a household name in MAGA 2.0, many of his most eye-popping photos came from his time as a Fox News host. During a 2023 New Year’s celebration, Hegseth, who has been accused of having a drinking problem, popped a bottle of champagne while in a dunk tank and took a swig from it. The host, who was wearing a white dress shirt, showed off his tattoos again once he was soaked in water and likely some booze.

Pete Hegseth’s tattoos became visible after he was submerged in a dunk tank on Fox News. Fox News

Hegseth has particularly gone all out for his Fourth of July outfits each year at Fox. In 2020, he hosted Fox & Friends while wearing an American flag bowtie, a sports coat, an American flag belt, and camouflage shorts, which he showed off on live TV.

The following year, Hegseth celebrated the holiday wearing an eyesore of a shirt that read, “A pledge a day keeps the commies away.” He completed the look with an American flag cowboy hat.

Pete Hegseth celebrates Independence Day on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on July 4, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

More recently, Hegseth’s day-to-day attire as a member of Trump’s Cabinet has seen him wear suits—albeit many with American flag accents or accessories.

The socks and shoes of Pete Hegseth, center, during a D-Day event in France last summer. It was also Hegseth’s 45th birthday. Lou Benoist/AFP via Getty Images

Now, with more than just his own network’s cameras following him around, news photographers have captured a flurry of unflattering snaps of Hegseth.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds his closing press conference at the end of defense ministers' meetings at NATO headquarters on Feb. 13, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Omar Havana/Getty Images

The secretary, who often speaks loudly and gestures constantly when at the podium, may want to tone his antics down if he wants the number of awkward photographs to slow.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters about the collision of an American Airlines flight with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images