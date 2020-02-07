All The Iowa Caucus Results Are in, but They Contain ‘Inconsistencies’
With 100 percent of the votes counted in the Iowa caucuses, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg came out just barely on top with 26.2 percent to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) 26.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received 18 percent support, while ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) got 15.8 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang only got 1 percent support.
All the votes may be in after a botched app significantly delayed the results, but NBC News found mistakes and inconsistencies in dozens of Iowa's 1,711 precincts. The errors include at least 77 precincts inexplicably counting more total votes for "reallocated candidate preference" than for "initial candidate preference." While candidates below the 15 percent threshold aren't supposed to get any state delegate equivalents (SDEs), candidates who were below the threshold got SDEs in 15 precincts.
The Iowa Democratic Party has not publicly commented on the errors found by NBC, but said earlier Thursday that the party had “identified inconsistencies in the data” and used paper records to correct them. This comes after Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for an “immediate recanvass” Thursday.