President Donald Trump’s aides have been camera-ready for years.

Keeping true to his first term, the president has relied on Fox News’ pool of talent to shape his administration once again, plucking the network’s fiercest and most loyal constituents to serve beside him for Trump 2.0.

While Trump’s first term saw him employ former Fox News contributors like John Bolton into high-ranking roles, his second term has seen him gravitate toward even bigger stars on the network’s programming, nabbing several primetime mainstays and plopping them in the Oval Office instead.

From Pete Hegseth to Sean Duffy, here are some of the biggest former Fox employees Trump has appointed to top roles in the White House.

Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro was announced acting attorney for the District of Columbia in May. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Prior to working on Fox News, Jeanine Pirro had an expansive career in politics and law which saw her achieve multiple milestones like becoming the first woman to be elected as district attorney of Westchester County in the ‘90s.

Pirro joined Fox News in the 2000s and was the host of Justice with Judge Jeanine from 2011 to 2022. She then became a co-host of The Five in 2022, before leaving the network to fulfill her appointment as acting attorney for the District of Columbia. Her support of Trump has seen her push numerous conspiracy theories, including doubts around his 2020 election loss. She was named in litigation against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox eventually settled with Dominion for $787.5 million.

Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used to co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth initially joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014. He later became the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend between 2017 to 2024, before assuming his tenure as the head of the Pentagon. His role has hit a shaky start with Signalgate defining a large chunk of his appointment so far, while reports of chaos inside the Pentagon are exacerbating concern.

Prior to both his careers at Fox and the White House, Hegseth served in the Army as an infantry officer in the National Guard.

Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy used to work as a co-host on Fox Business. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sean Duffy had a long career in politics prior to becoming secretary of transportation. Between 2011 to 2019, Duffy served in Congress as the representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district.

Following his resignation, he moved on to Fox Business where he became a co-host of The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy for some time before being appointed into his current role by the president. As transportation secretary, Duffy faces the gargantuan task of re-hauling the air traffic control system.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle used to be a co-host on “The Five.” Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Before she was Trump’s nominee as U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimbery Guilfoyle was a staple at Fox News for over a decade.

Guilfoyle worked at the network between 2006 to 2018, where she also co-hosted The Five. The former television host was also engaged to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., before their split in 2024.

Dan Bongino

Deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Dan Bongino used to host his own show on Fox. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), had a storied career in law enforcement before becoming a commentator and media personality at Fox News.

Between 2021 to 2023, the FBI head hosted Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, having already been a contributor at the network since 2019. He also hosted a five-part series on cancel culture for Fox’s streaming service, Fox Nation, called Canceled in 2021.

Tammy Bruce

Tammy Bruce was a longtime Fox News contributor and hosted her own show. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Prior to becoming the spokesperson for the Department of State, Tammy Bruce was a Fox News contributor and longtime political commentator.

She also hosted Fox Nation’s Get Tammy Bruce which ran between 2019 to 2023.

Mike Huckabee

Mike Huckabee hosted his own show on Fox News for seven years. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Mike Huckabee is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Israel. Prior to his appointment by Trump, he hosted an eponymous talk show, Huckabee, on Fox News between 2008 to 2015 and was a regular contributor at the network.

Huckabee also served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

Richard Grenell

Richard Grenell was a Fox News contributor before assuming several roles within Trump's two terms. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Richard Grenell was a former Fox News contributor before serving as Trump’s special presidential envoy for special missions.

He also assumed several roles during Trump’s first administration, acting as U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020, and later, a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations from 2019 to 2021.

He has clashed in recent weeks with performers who are unhappy with Trump’s conservative takeover of the Kennedy Center.

Tom Homan

Border czar Tom Homan was a regular commentator on Fox. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Border czar Tom Homan was a Fox News contributor and commentator for years before taking charge of the nation’s borders.

During Trump’s first term, Homan served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2017 to 2018. He then became a contributor at Fox News, where he often spoke on immigration.

Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard became a contributor at Fox News in 2022. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Prior to becoming director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard had a lengthy career in government, serving as a representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021.

In 2022, she also became a contributor at Fox News and has made numerous appearances on the network’s programming.

Trump’s appointees list also includes a handful of former Fox contributors and even associate producers. Some of them are: