Here’s How to Have an Art Class At Home

It’s almost time to go back to school in some way, shape, or form. If you’re sticking with virtual learning, something that can be difficult to replicate is an art class. Though I wasn’t any good, art classes were my favorite part about school. It was something about the freedom to create, the space to relax and be myself that I really enjoyed. Because art classes are always the first thing to be cut from school, and because if you’re teaching your kid from home, it might be the first thing you shy away from, I spoke with Carey Stangl, a Museum and Arts Educator, who recommended everything you need to have an art class from the comfort of your own home, besides just coloring books.

The very first thing she wanted me to make clear was that, “You can make art out of anything you have at home, so you can be creative with the things you have at home.”

But for the best supplies, Carey is a die-hard fan of Mod Podge. “Mod Podge allows you to get creative with all of the materials you have at home like magazines, mail, pictures, really anything. Modge podge is better than glue for collage, plus you can water it down and it can last longer.”

Mod Podge Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For drawing and painting, Carey couldn’t recommend these oil pastel alternatives enough. She said, “These twistable pastels are mess free and (mostly) washable. You can apply them in a lot of different ways. These are the most versatile materials I’ve come across and they’re good for all ages.

Twistables Slick Stix Crayons Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

She also recommended a set of Microns, for several reasons. She says, “You don’t need an eraser to make art because there are no mistakes. So it’s fun to practice when there is no way to erase. It’s an extra challenge to use just a pen, so many artists do it. Getting shading, depth, and detail all with one color is possible and a good exercise.”

Micron Black Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For inspiration, there are plenty of places to look, but good art books are an excellent place to start. Carey recommended My Museum because “it helps students see that art can be found everywhere,” as well as Women in Art because “it is a beautiful book that features women from around the world who have made huge contributions to the art world and can inspire all young artists to create their own work.”

My Museum Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women in Art Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

With all of the materials and inspiration you need to have an art class at home, it’s worth it to join in yourself. Art is a great way to destress and view the world a little differently, after all.

