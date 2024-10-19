All the Products ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Made Me Buy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one thing the Hulu hit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has taught me, it’s that I need to up my game—and I’m not just talking about increasing my soda intake. From effortlessly glamorous hair to chic athleisure looks, the show has become a veritable wish list of must-have products, and I’m officially influenced. Here are a few things I added to my cart immediately after watching season one.

JZ Styles The J Wave Curling Iron The first thing that caught my eye? The perfectly styled hair extensions flaunted by the Mormon moms. After some TikTok deep dives, I stumbled upon a TikTok video from cast member and professional hair stylist @justjessiiii, where she demonstrates exactly how to get those Mormon mom curls. And just like that, I’m curling my hair again every day just like I did (most days) before COVID. Buy At JZStyles $ 73

Fruity Pebbles Cereal Body Butter The Fruity Pebbles prank will forever go down in TV history, but it made me realize I don’t actually know what Fruity Pebbles smell like? I found this body butter on Etsy and, let me tell you, I get it now… though I’m still unclear as to what exactly Demi and her husband actually with said Fruity Pebbles. Buy At Amazon $ 22

The Infamous RSV Sweatshirt It was hard to ignore Whitney’s RSV TikTok dance video that made its rounds, especially since I’ve seen everywhere online. But the more times I watched it, the more I was like “hmmm, that’s a cute sweatshirt.” The original is from Urban Outfitters and now sold out, but I found a similar version on Amazon. Shop At Amazon $ 28

Dior CD Choker Necklace This is where the fancy bling comes in. One of the first accessories that I noticed from the show was the Dior CD choker necklace (both Jen and Mayci wear it). While it’s definitely a splurge item, seeing it repeatedly in ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ made it feel less like a luxury and more like a necessity. Buy At Amazon

Customizable Sweatsuit Finally, let’s talk the personalized black sweatsuit, worn by the moms during the girls’ trip. It’s simple, sleek, and somehow manages to feel luxurious, even though it’s just a sweatsuit. The personalized touch makes it unique, adding a level of customization that turns basic loungewear into something special. Shop At Amazon Free Shipping

Watching The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has not only entertained me but also sent me on a shopping spree I wasn’t entirely prepared for. For better or worse, I now have a list of products I never knew I needed.