All the Ways Iran Could Hit Back at the U.S. for Killing Soleimani

Iran’s top covert operator is dead at American hands and Iran’s Supreme Leader says he’s aiming for “severe revenge” against the U.S. for the attack. But what could that look like?

Iran has a number of options at its disposal to respond to the U.S. assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and has spent decades developing the plans and forces to prepare for these kinds of contingencies. The Islamic Republic’s military is no match for the U.S. in a conventional fight, so any response is likely to be asymmetric, involving proxy groups and denials of attribution and responsibility.