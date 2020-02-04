Allbirds Adds Spring to Your Step With Brand New Colors for Its Best-Selling Styles

According to Punxsutawney Phil, we’re about to get an early spring. That means getting a headstart on springtime colors — and Allbirds is right there with you. Inspired by California’s Super Bloom, Allbirds is releasing a slew of new spring colors on their most popular footwear styles.

The new colors range from dark neutrals like Navy Night and Storm to light pastels like Malibu and Poppy. The colors will be added to the collection of best-selling shoes like the Mizzles, the Breezers, and the classic Runners. We’ve tried out a few of the styles and highly recommend picking up the versatile and waterproof Mizzles for the inevitable spring shower. I would pit these sneakers against a rain boot anyday. Once it starts to clear up, though, throw on a pair of the ballet-flat-style Breezers for everyday wear and you’ll be good to go. These are the shoes that changed my mind about ballet flats, with their unique mesh-knit collar that hugs your foot without the risk of rubbing them raw.

Here’s a look at a few of the brand new colors and which shoes are getting a springtime refresh:

Men's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles - Cardamom Buy on Allbirds $ 135

Men's Wool Loungers - Storm Buy on Allbirds $ 95

Women's Wool Runners - Storm Buy on Allbirds $ 95

Women's Tree Breezers - Poppy Buy on Allbirds $ 95

