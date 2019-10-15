CHEAT SHEET
Allbirds Adds New Fall Colors to Their Best-Selling Mizzle and Tree Breezer Lines
Wool shoes big right now, and for good reason. They’re comfortable, breathable, and sustainable. Allbirds makes some of the best shoes (not just wool shoes) and just in time for fall, they’re releasing a slew of brand new colors for some of their top-selling styles, like the Wool Runner-Up Mizzles and Tree Breezer flats. This new slew of colors (full list below) gives you the chance to tailor your footwear to your fall wardrobe, with deep greys and rich browns. It’s basically an excuse to get new shoes if I’m being honest. The Mizzles are my pick for the best of the bunch, but the Tree Breezers are a close second. | Shop at Allbirds >
All new colors:
- Wool Runners in Cocoa (Dark Navy Sole), Cocoa (Cream Sole), Twilight (Cream Sole), Orchard (Cream Sole)
- Tree Runners in Cocoa (White Sole), Twilight (Blue Sole), Fog (Grey Sole)
- Tree Loungers in Fog (Grey Sole)
- Tree Breezers in Cocoa (Brown Sole), Twilight (Blue Sole), Fog (Grey Sole)
- Tree Skippers in Twilight (White Sole)
- Tree Toppers in Cocoa (White Sole)
- Wool Runner-Up Mizzles in Cocoa (Slate Sole), Natural Black (Black Sole), Natural Grey (Light Grey Sole)
