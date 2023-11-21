Save Up to 70% Off Sustainable Shoes During Allbirds’ Black Friday Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I remember my first pair of Allbirds sneakers. They were the softest shoes I’d ever worn and felt like literal pillows for my feet. It’s no wonder why styles and sizes sell out so quickly—once you walk a mile (or just a few steps) in these shoes, your feet (and shoe standards) will never be the same.

If you’re not familiar with Allbirds, now is the time to get acquainted. The brand was founded back in 2014 by Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger. Between Brown’s knowledge of all things merino wool and Zwillinger’s engineering and sustainability background, the duo was able to introduce a new category of shoes designed with natural fabrics and a simplistic style. Each pair’s construction consists of superfine merino wool (sourced from sheep the team can attest are well taken care of), recycled bottles make up the laces, and its packaging is made from 90 percent recycled cardboard.

Since its initial collection, Allbirds has expanded its offerings and now sells shoes for walkers, hikers, all levels of active wearers, and everyday styles, too. As far as pricing goes, with a brand like Allbirds’, from which you’re receiving quality kicks made from sustainable materials, you get what you pay for, and by that, we mean some pairs are on the pricier side. Luckily, the Allbirds’ Black Friday sale features generous discounts across its most-coveted collections.

From now through Sunday, Nov. 26, the Wool Piper, Wool Lounger, Trail Runners SWT, and the Mizzle Collection will be discounted by up to 70 percent. Additionally, Allbirds will be offering Black Friday exclusives; from Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, shoppers can score 30 percent off the Wool Runner, Tree Lounger, Tree Piper, and the Dreamscape Collection. This is Allbirds’ biggest sale of the year, so now’s the time to shop and find out why everyone loves the sustainable shoe brand. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite shoes from the sale.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here >

Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles Down From $125 Buy At Allbirds $ 100 Free Shipping

Men’s Trail Runners Down From $140 Buy At Allbirds $ 84 Free Shipping

Women’s Canvas Pacer Sneakers Down From $120 Buy At Allbirds $ 48 Free Shipping

Men’s Wool Piper Sneakers Down From $110 Buy At Allbirds $ 82 Free Shipping

Women’s Wool Dasher Fluffs Down From $145 Buy At Allbirds $ 72 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,