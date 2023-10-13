Allbirds’ New Sneaker Instantly Upgrades Any Outfit

CHEAT SHEET
    I ask a lot of my everyday sneakers—they can’t look too sporty or clunky, and they should be able to go with everything, from gym shorts to jeans and chinos. Of course, comfort is also an important factor, and I expect my everyday sneakers to provide all-day support while being durable enough for impromptu workouts. Ideally, the perfect everyday sneaker should also be sustainably made. It’s a lot to ask for a shoe, but Allbirds’ new sneaker checks all these boxes—and more.

    Allbirds has been innovating in recent years, moving away from their original wool lineup to introduce new materials and silhouettes. As someone on my feet much of the day, I was excited to try the Couriers, one of the brand’s newest sneakers. Made from sustainable materials, including organic cotton, TENCEL Lyocell, and a midsole made from sugarcane-based SweetFoam, and featuring a classic and clean look, these shoes have been a versatile jack-of-all-trades this fall. The Couriers have enough sneaker chops for a fitness session, yet the vintage-inspired, sporty-sleek design allows them to be easily dressed up, providing a set-it-and-forget-it option in your footwear roster. There are few outfits these sneakers won’t look good with, allowing you to lace up and head out the door with confidence.

