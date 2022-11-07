Allbirds’ New Fluff Collection Is the Ultimate Winter Drop
FUZZY FEELING
We love just about everything that Allbirds drops, but the sustainable brands’ latest drop is my favorite to date. The all-new Fluff Collection expands upon its original limited-edition Fluff shoes to introduce new styles fluffed-up styles like the Dasher, the Fluff Fleece Pullover, and Fluff Fleece Pant. If you’re not into the classic sheepskin UGG boots but still like the cuffing-season-approved fuzzy look, this Allbirds collection is the perfect alternative.
The cold-weather-friendly collection is designed with merino wool to keep your body and feet nice and warm during winter without compromising the performance and durability you’ve come to expect from Allbirds. The Fluff pieces are available in women’s, men’s, and children’s, and if you’re looking for a no-brainer holiday gift, look no further than Allbirds’ new line.
Allbirds Fluff Collection
