WINTERY MIX
Give Your Feet a Wintery Feel With Allbirds’ New Chilly Collection, Featuring Three New Colorways
Allbirds doesn’t come out with new things very often, so when new colors drop, we get excited. The brand new Chilly Collection is all about celebrating the look and feel of the winter in new hues for men and women: Frost, Storm, and Harvest.
Wool shoes are a great investment because they will last season after season. Allbirds shoes are machine washable and can be worn with or without socks. These new colors are reminiscent of the pale and soft hues we think about when we think about winter. Frost is an icy blue shade, Storm is like the sky before it snows, and Harvest is the pale pink of a harvest moon. Each new color is incorporated in the best-selling styles, from the Runner-up Mizzles to the Tree Breezers. If you want to enjoy wool shoes that look and feel good, these new colors are it. Here are the ones we recommend picking up:
- Harvest Women’s Tree Breezers
- Frost Women’s Wool Runners
- Storm Men’s Wool Runner-Up Mizzles
- Harvest Men’s Tree Skippers
