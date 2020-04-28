Allbirds Launches a Running Shoe Just In Time for Spring Running Plans

As the weather starts to get nicer and nicer, it’s hard not to plan on spending time outdoors. A great way to enjoy the sunshine while in quarantine is to go for a nice, long run. Thankfully, Allbirds is on the same page. Today, they’re launching their newest silhouette, a running shoe called the Dasher.

The Dasher is crafted from a eucalyptus and merino wool upper with a sole made from sugarcane. The brand worked with over 50 athletes to perfect the shoe, biomechanically testing for stability and cushioning. It comes in four colors at launch: Geyser, Cyclone, Flame, and Thunder. They come in half sizes, as well, to make sure you get the right fit for your run.

Allbirds is also showcasing their commitment to sustainability outside of the materials in the shoe. They recently announced a Carbon Footprint initiative to help keep track of their carbon outputs. The Dasher is 9KG of carbon emissions per shoe, which is offset to zero by the Allbirds Carbon Fund.

Men's Dasher Running Shoe Buy on Allbirds $ 125

Women's Dasher Running Shoe Buy on Allbirds $ 125

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.